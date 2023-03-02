Expand / Collapse search
Former Morgan Park star baseball player killed while away at college in Atlanta

By
Published 
Morgan Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Star baseball player killed while away at college in Atlanta

While away at college, a former Morgan Park High School student and standout athlete was shot and killed.

ATLANTA - While away at college, a former Morgan Park High School student and standout athlete was shot and killed in Atlanta.

Jatonne Sterling was a sophomore in college and attending Clark Atlanta University.

He was a championship baseball player during his time at Morgan Park High School.

Atlanta police say the 20-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot near campus.

Now, a 25-year-old man is in custody and charged with murder.

Police say the two knew each other and were having a fight inside a car when shots rang out.  

Sterling is from Chicago and has been playing baseball since he was little.

The team's season opens on March 14, and they plan to win it all in the name of Sterling. 