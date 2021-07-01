Morris industrial fire: Illinois EPA recommends legal action against Superior Battery

The Illinois EPA is recommending legal action against Superior Battery over a large fire that erupted in Morris earlier this week.

Officials said it never received a business license application for use.

According to crews, there were 80 to 100 tons of lithium batteries inside, and could produce extremely toxic smoke, or explode, when they burn.

Morris industrial fire: Crews use dry cement on lithium battery fire

About 3,000 people remain under evacuation orders because of the risk.

Wednesday night, firefighters dumped dry cement on the fire.

On Thursday, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office shared more footage of a section of the fire on social media, which showed small clusters of fires with ash and debris scattered around the building.