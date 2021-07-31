Expand / Collapse search

Morton Salt cuts 40% of staff at Chicago headquarters

By AP Reporter
Published 
Chicago
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Morton Salt has cut 40% of the staff at the 173-year-old company's downtown Chicago headquarters following its recent purchase by a California investment firm. 

The company laid off about 120 of the roughly 300 employees at its Chicago offices this past week. 

Morton Salt says the cuts were made after a review of the company's long-term financial outlook showed they were needed "to help meet our business goals."

 The Chicago Tribune reports the downsizing follows Morton Salt's $3.2 billion sale in April to Stone Canyon Industries. 

The company, which makes salt for culinary, water softening, road de-icing and other uses, has had several owners in the new millennium.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Legal challenges for vaccinated and unvaccinated workers

Jeremy Glenn, Labor and Employment Attorney at Cozen O'Connor, talks about legal challenges for vaccinated and unvaccinated works at the office.


 