Moses Ingram discusses the importance of being a Black woman in the Star Wars galaxy

The ‘Star Wars’ galaxy is getting a welcomed dose of diversity with their new limited series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’

Actress Moses Ingram is the newcomer to our favorite galaxy far, far away – taking on the mysterious role of the new villain Inquisitor Reva. Moses spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the importance of being a Black woman in the 45-year-old franchise.

"Representation is so important," Ingram said. "This franchise is one of the biggest and I feel blessed that I get to be the vessel through which Reva comes to life. And I know it’s going to mean so much to so many little girls to turn on the screen and see someone who looks like them being as powerful and dangerous."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi," the six-episode limited series, starts streaming on Disney+ on May 27.