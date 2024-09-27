Mother, 2 daughters sentenced for labor trafficking undocumented children in Chicago suburbs

The Brief Nawomi Awoga, 75, and her daughters, Marina Oke, 38, and Assiba Lea Fandohan, 35, were sentenced for forcing undocumented children from Benin to work in the Chicago suburbs. Awoga coached the minors, ages 14 and 12, to lie for visas and used violence to coerce them into labor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Awoga received eight and a half years, Oke got seven years and ten months, and Fandohan was sentenced to six years and eight months.



A mother and her two daughters received prison sentences for their roles in a scheme to force undocumented children from West Africa to work in the Chicago suburbs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Nawomi Awoga, 75, and her daughters, Marina Oke, 38, and Assiba Lea Fandohan, 35, were convicted last year of conspiring to conceal and harbor two minors from the country of Benin.

Awoga coached the victims, who were ages 14 and 12, to lie to U.S. immigration authorities to obtain tourist visas. She then brought the children to the U.S., where they were forced to work for the family's financial benefit, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The children were harbored in homes in Country Club Hills and Hazel Crest, prosecutors said. Awoga, Oke and Fandohan "used violence against the victims" and forced them to work inside the homes and a nearby hair salon, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The sentences for the three women were announced Friday:

Awoga was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Oke was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in prison.

Fandohan was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Their convictions stem from an investigation involving multiple agencies, including the Dept. of Homeland Security, the Dept. of Labor and local law enforcement.

"The conviction of Awoga and her daughters underscores our unwavering commitment to bringing justice to the most vulnerable among us," said Sean Fitzgerald, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago office of Homeland Security Investigations. "These defendants not only exploited and abused two young children, but they also coerced them into lying to authorities to facilitate their heinous scheme. This case highlights the relentless efforts of our law enforcement partners to dismantle such criminal networks and ensure that those who perpetrate these despicable acts are held accountable."

"Labor traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause unimaginable harm," said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual. "My office is committed to using every available resource to combat labor trafficking and support victims and survivors."

Anyone with information about a potential human trafficking situation is urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or by texting 233733.