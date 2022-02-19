Mother charged after abandoned, autistic 5-year-old son found

article

Police in Colerain Township in Ohio have charged a mother after her abandoned, 5-year-old autistic son was found wandering alone this week.

Investigators said the unnamed boy, described as "non-verbal with Austim," is from Shelbyville, Indiana, about 75 miles away from the Cincinnati, Ohio area.

They said he was driven to Colerain Township where he was abandoned in the area of Sheed and Gaines roads Thursday.

RELATED: Joe Mantegna's role in 'As We See It' draws from personal experience with autism

They believe he was discovered an hour later by passing motorists.

Detectives said they have signed warrants for Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, in connection with the incident. They didn't elaborate on the charges filed.

"Thanks to concerned residents who called us quickly last night, he is safe and warm," authorities posted on Facebook. "He will remain safe while we continue the investigation."

Authorities at first didn't know where the boy had come from and what was his name.

"He is not the child missing from Canada. We followed up on that lead and have spoken to authorities in Canada," authorities previously posted on Facebook.

The matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.