Mother, daughter reported missing from Austin neighborhood

article

A 19-year-old woman and her young daughter have been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Yaquaria Smith and her daughter Roya Thomas, 2, were last contacted Nov. 6 in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue, according to a missing person flyer from Chicago police.

They are known to visit near Central Avenue and Lake Street, and have recent ties to Indiana, police said. They may be in a black-colored sedan.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-746-8255.