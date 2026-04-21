Mother of Illinois woman found dead pushes for SAFE-T Act reform

The Brief Megan Bos’s death and the release of a suspect under Illinois’ SAFE-T Act have prompted her mother to advocate for changes, arguing the law has dangerous loopholes. A Republican-led effort is backing House Bill 4104, which would give judges more discretion to deny pretrial release and require written explanations for those decisions. The suspect, previously released, was later detained by ICE and remains in custody, while the governor continues to defend the SAFE-T Act as improving fairness and reducing crime.



The mother of an Antioch woman found dead last year is now at the center of a new push to reform Illinois’ SAFE-T Act.

A Republican-led task force that calls for changes to the law was announced Tuesday in Springfield.

What we know:

April marks one year since the body of Megan Bos was found in a trash bin behind the Waukegan home of Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez. Now, her mother is breaking her silence.

"I've waited over a year to speak to the many ways the SAFE-T Act and Megan's case connect, and show the reform that's desperately needed," said Jennifer Bos, Megan's mother.

Jennifer Bos is now backing House Bill 4104, which would give judges broader discretion to deny pretrial release.

Last February, her 37-year-old daughter, Megan, disappeared. Her body was found seven weeks later after an exhaustive search.

It was determined that Megan had fentanyl in her system, but her cause of death was inconclusive due to the state of decomposition.

Mendoza-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with concealing her body after allegedly placing her remains in a container of bleach.

"After the horrific loss of our daughter, Megan, last year, I learned very quickly exactly which parts of the SAFE-T Act were seriously problematic," Jennifer Bos said.

Originally from Mexico, Mendoza-Gonzalez was living in the U.S. illegally at the time of Megan's death. Still, under the SAFE-T Act, a judge released him after one of his initial court appearances.

In July 2025, Mendoza-Gonzalez was re-arrested by ICE and remains in the Lake County Jail.

"Megan's case demonstrates how offenders can see a case like hers and exploit these loopholes. In Illinois, you can commit a variety of violent crimes and still be released pretrial, with no consequences," Jennifer Bos said. "If I had done nothing, if ICE hadn't stepped in and detained him, he would still be free living in the comfort of his own home."

The proposed legislation, House Bill 4104, is sponsored by State Rep. Tom Weber (R), who represents the 64th District — including Megan's hometown of Antioch. If passed, it would give judges more say in whether people charged with felonies are kept in jail before trial. If so, they would be required to explain their decision in writing.

Governor JB Pritzker maintains that the SAFE-T Act creates a more equitable justice system and says crime rates have gone down since it was passed.

What's next:

There is a routine hearing scheduled in Mendoza-Gonzalez's case on Tuesday, April 28.

A jury trial is set to begin on Tuesday, May 26 at the Lake County Courthouse.