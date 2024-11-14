Mother and son sentenced in 2018 execution-style murder of Naperville man

The Brief Ernest Collins and Candice Jones receive lengthy prison sentences for 2018 murder of Michael Armendariz. Accomplice Cassandra Green sentenced to 21 years in connection with Armendariz’s death. Sentencing brings closure to a case that began with Armendariz’s 2018 disappearance.



A mother and son have learned their sentences after the 2018 execution-style murder of a Naperville man.

Candice Jones, 44, and her son Ernest Collins, 28, will serve lengthy prison terms for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Michael Armendariz.

Collins was sentenced to 70 years for murder and an additional 28 years for armed robbery. Jones received a 40-year sentence for murder and 21 years for armed robbery. Both will serve their time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Cassandra Green, who lured Armendariz from his apartment, was sentenced last November to 21 years, of which she must serve at least 85%.

The case dates back to January 14, 2018, when Armendariz received a message from Green, who then picked him up outside his Naperville apartment. Once inside Green’s car, Armendariz was ambushed by Collins, who had been hiding in the vehicle. According to prosecutors, Collins shot Armendariz twice in the back of the head.

Collins and Green then transported Armendariz’s body to Jones' home in Chicago, hiding it in a garbage bin before later moving the bin to a vacant garage next door.

In the days following the murder, Collins and Green used keys taken from Armendariz to burglarize his apartment. Although his remains were not discovered until several months later, all three suspects were taken into custody in February 2018.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin released this statement following the sentencing of Jones and Collins:

"Working together, Ernest Collins, Candice Jones and Cassandra Green devised an evil, heartless plot to rob and kill Michael Armendariz."

"Once this scheme was put into motion, Michael never stood a chance, as he was ambushed and shot twice in the back of his head in a cold-blooded execution. While Mr. Collins and Ms. Jones will more than likely spend the rest of their lives behind bars, Michael is never coming back."

"Guilty verdicts and long prison sentences cannot fill the emptiness Michael’s family and friends have already endured and will continue to suffer for the rest of their lives. Perhaps knowing that those responsible for Michael’s murder will be held accountable will offer some measure of justice in Michael’s name."

"Their tragic loss has undoubtedly impacted their lives and perhaps when they find themselves in difficult times, they will be able to draw upon happy memories of Michael for the strength they need to continue without the love and support he once provided."