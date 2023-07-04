Motorcyclist critically hurt after speeding into car on Lake Shore Drive

A motorcyclist was critically injured after he rear-ended a car Monday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The 37-year-old man was speeding around 9 p.m. when he crashed into the rear end of a vehicle traveling in the same direction in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered trauma throughout the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 25-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No citations are pending, according to CPD.