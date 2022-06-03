Motorcyclist critically injured in Joliet crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Thursday night in suburban Joliet.

The 58-year-old was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle about 6:54 p.m. on westbound Theodore Street near Wesmere Parkway when he was struck by a Chrysler 300c and was ejected, Joliet police said.

The Joliet man was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 40-year-old driver of the Chrysler 300c, a Plainfield resident, was uninjured in the collision, according to police.

Advertisement

Joliet police are investigating.