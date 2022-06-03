Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist critically injured in Joliet crash

Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Thursday night in suburban Joliet.

The 58-year-old was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle about 6:54 p.m. on westbound Theodore Street near Wesmere Parkway when he was struck by a Chrysler 300c and was ejected, Joliet police said.

The Joliet man was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The 40-year-old driver of the Chrysler 300c, a Plainfield resident, was uninjured in the collision, according to police.

Joliet police are investigating.