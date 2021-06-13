Motorcyclist critically wounded in Austin shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday in the Austin neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was riding on his motorcycle about 3:20 p.m. when a vehicle approached him and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back and leg, police said.

No one was in custody as area detectives investigate.