Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on I-90 near Addison Street

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Kevin Nitsch of Schaumburg lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons and struck another vehicle in the northbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Nitsch, 27, landed north of Addison Street about 11:25 p.m. in the left two lanes while his motorcycle came to a stop in the right ditch, state police said. The driver in the other vehicle continued without stopping.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police said.

All northbound lanes on I-90 and the ramp from Addison Street were closed until about 2:30 a.m.