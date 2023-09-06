Motorcyclist dies in Libertyville crash

A motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV and being ejected from his bike Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Libertyville.

Around 5 p.m., a 49-year-old man was speeding on a motorcycle southbound on Route 21, weaving in and out of traffic when he struck a Hyundai SUV that turned left the Independence Grove Dog Park onto Route 21, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcycle then struck a curb and ejected the driver into a guardrail, officials said. The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The Lake County Coroner's office is conducting an autopsy but the identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

The 68-year-old woman who was driving the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is looking into the incident.