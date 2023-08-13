Motorcyclist ejected during crash in Joliet

A Lockport man is in critical condition following a crash in Joliet Saturday night.

The 58-year-old man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on West Jefferson Street when he struck the rear of a Kia Sportage.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Joliet police say the man was ejected from the bike due to the collision.

A 65-year-old woman from Channahon was driving the Kia. She was uninjured.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say the man was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to the investigation. The road has since been cleared, but the crash investigation remains ongoing.