Motorcyclist ejected, killed on Jane Addams Tollway in Cook County

A driver from Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police say a 24-year-old man was traveling on eastbound I-90 at Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates at approximately 1:13 a.m. when the crash occurred.

The motorcycle went through a toll plaza, lost control and stuck a concrete median before hitting a sign.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver, identified as Souriya Syavong, was ejected from the bike. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is no additional information at this time.