Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Cary, officials say

The Brief A man was hospitalized with potentially severe injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Cary. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. near Rawson Bridge Road and Valley Drive; two other motorcyclists were uninjured. The Oakwood Hills Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Further details have not been released.



A man is hospitalized with potentially severe injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Cary.

Motorcycle Crash in Cary

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. near Rawson Bridge Road and Valley Drive.

According to the Cary Fire Protection District, emergency crews found the motorcyclist lying on the south shoulder of the road.

Paramedics treated the man, who was conscious and alert. Two other motorcyclists who were riding with him at the time of the crash were uninjured.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with moderate to serious injuries, according to Cary fire officials.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A man was hospitalized with potentially severe injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Cary. (Cary Fire Protection District)

What's next:

The Oakwood Hills Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Further details have not been released.