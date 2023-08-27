Motorcyclist hospitalized after NW Side crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a car in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to a crash in the 3100 block of North Cicero Avenue at approximately 10:26 p.m.

A 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Cicero Avenue when he struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Barry Avenue.

Police say the man driving the car was not injured and refused medical attention. The motorcyclist was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Citations are pending as Area Five Detectives investigate.