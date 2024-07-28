Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chicago's Far South Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 28, 2024 6:51am CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night. 

Police said a 61-year-old man was driving in the 12600 block of South Torrence Avenue in Hegewisch just before 6:30 p.m. when he struck the median. 

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

Area detectives are investigating. 

12600 Block of S. Torrence on July 27, 2024 @ approx. 6:28 p.m.-4th District Traffic Crash - Fatal

27-JUL-2024 11:33 PM

A 61-year-old male victim was traveling on a motorcycle when he struck the median. The victim sustained trauma to the body and was transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. Area Two Detectives are investigating.