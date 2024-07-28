Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night.
Police said a 61-year-old man was driving in the 12600 block of South Torrence Avenue in Hegewisch just before 6:30 p.m. when he struck the median.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Area detectives are investigating.
