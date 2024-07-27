Motorcyclist killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines: police

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the crash at 967 S. Elmhurst Road.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle driver unresponsive, lying in the roadway.

Despite lifesaving measures, the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Nico Watkins, of Glen Ellyn, died at the scene, police said.

Following an investigation, authorities said Watkins was traveling at a high rate of speed on his 2001 Suzuki GSXR, heading northbound on Elmhurst, when he struck a 2018 Ford Sedan that was exiting to go southbound.

The driver of the Sedan ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Officers closed the 900 block of South Elmhurst Road between 2:10 a.m. and 8 a.m. due to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5400.