Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Monday in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded to a crash about 5:50 p.m. at Ogden Avenue and Naperville-Wheaton Road, Naperville police said.

An investigation determined a 2018 black Nissan Sentra driven by a 68-year-old man made a left turn in front of a 23-year-old man riding a 2015 blue Suzuki, police said.

The younger man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He lived in suburban Addison.

The driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left. Naperville police are investigating.