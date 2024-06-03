Motorcyclist killed, woman injured in Rogers Park crash

A motorcyclist was killed and a woman was injured in a crash during a U-turn Sunday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 40-year-old man was riding a motorcycle around 10:30 p.m. when he hit a vehicle that was making a U-turn in the 6600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to police. Paramedics took the motorcyclist to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman who was in the vehicle was taken to the same hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Police said there were no other injuries reported.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.