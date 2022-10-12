Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in crash on Route 41 in Lake Bluff

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 41 in Unincorporated Lake Bluff Tuesday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash at about 1 p.m. on Route 41 near Washington Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene when officials arrived.

Deputies say the Great Lakes man was driving a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Route 41 when traffic in front of him began to slow.

The motorcyclist wasn’t able to slow down in time and the bike hit the rear end of a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The man was thrown from the bike on impact and slid under a semi-trailer traveling in front of the Chevrolet where he was run over by the wheels of the trailer.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and the Peterbilt Semi were uninjured.

Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and an autopsy is being scheduled.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.