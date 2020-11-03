Motorists warned of disruptions across Chicago due to Election Day protests

Several areas in Chicago could see traffic disruptions Tuesday evening as protestors hit the streets on Election Day.

Disruptions are expected about 4 p.m. in the area around Federal Plaza, 230 S. Dearborn St., because of demonstrations, according to a tweet from the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Protests are also expected about 7 p.m. in Millennium Park, Hyde Park, Union Park, Wrigleyville and Palmer Square Park, OEMC said.

Anticipating potential unrest, large and small businesses downtown began boarding up their storefronts in the days leading up to the election.

Last month, city officials held coordinated drills in preparation for possible civil unrest following election results.