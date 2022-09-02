Chicago High School for Agricultural Science receives new horses for its campus

A new partnership means it's time to giddy up at one Far South Side high school.

The Chicago High School for Agricultural Science received three new Quarter Horses on its campus in Mount Greenwood.

They are from the National Latino Farmers and Ranchers.

Within hours, kids were riding.

The donation means students can have hands-on experience in equestrian sciences.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We've kind of dreamed about this day, worked for this day and its here, and we can't be more excited," said Principal William E. Hook.

The school will establish a therapeutic riding program for diverse learners, adults with disabilities, veterans and first responders with PTSD.