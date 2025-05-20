Mount Prospect man killed in Deer Park crash identified

The Brief A 71-year-old Mount Prospect man died after a two-vehicle crash in Deer Park on Sunday morning. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Cook and Ferndale roads. An autopsy found the man died from blunt force injuries; the investigation is ongoing.



A 71-year-old Mount Prospect man died Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in Deer Park, according to Lake County officials.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Cook Road and Ferndale Road in Deer Park. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles with heavy damage and both drivers critically injured.

One of the drivers, identified as Robert Clauss, was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Monday. Preliminary findings show Clauss died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details about the second driver or what may have led to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.