The former mansion of Mr. T in north surburban Lake Forest has been sold for $5 million.

The Chicago-born actor and personality has not lived there for decades.

He gave the home to his girlfriend in 1993 and she sold it in 1999.

Mr. T made headlines when he lived there for chopping down more than a hundred trees which he said made his allergies worse.

