Multiple shootings in Chicago neighborhood not known for gun violence

Lake View residents were on edge as violence has hit their neighborhood twice in 48 hours.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, neighbors say a group of people were leaving a gathering held at an Airbnb at 620 W. Barry. Police say three men were shot walking on the sidewalk. One of the victims ran into a nearby Marianos, another person fled into a French Bakery. Multiple gunshots were heard and described as fireworks.

Lake View residents also mourned the murder of William Hair, 35, found shot in the chest on Saturday along West Surf.

Chicago police increased patrols in Lake View throughout the day. Officers were seen talking to residents eager for answers and those just wanting to check in.

By Sunday early evening, 12 people were killed and 30 others were shot citywide.

Elected officials joined Mayor Brandon Johnson and Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller at a Roll Call for 8th district officers early Sunday.

With Garfield Ridge residents standing by, Waller personally thanked the force for not making excuses having to work another cancelled day off.