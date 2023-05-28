Man identified in fatal Lakeview shooting

A man fatally shot in Lakeview Saturday morning has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner.

William Hair, 35, was found on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West Surf with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was killed just blocks away from where he lived.

No one is in custody.

On Sunday, three people were shot just blocks away from where Hair was killed.