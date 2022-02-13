Multiple shots fired in Midlothian parking lots for the second time in days

Multiple shots were fired in a Midlothian parking lot just after midnight Sunday, marking the second parking lot shooting in a matter of days for the south suburb.

Police said around 12:15 a.m., the Midlothian Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Department received multiple calls of shots fired at 148th Street and Cicero Avenue at 21 Events.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

While officers were arriving, multiple vehicles were fleeing the scene, police said.

During an investigation, multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot of the location.

The incident is actively being investigated, and nobody was reported hurt.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a 24-year-old man was seriously wounded in another Midlothian parking lot shooting near the corner of 147th Street and Homan Avenue.