Wrong-way driver crashes into funeral procession in Joliet, injuring 3

Three people were injured, one critically, after a wrong-way driver drove into a funeral procession Wednesday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Just after noon, the driver was traveling north at a high rate of speed on Route 53 when they swerved into southbound traffic near Mills Road, Joliet police said.

As the driver tried to veer back into the northbound lanes, they crashed into four separate vehicles that were part of a funeral procession in the southbound lanes, police said. Additionally, the hearse leading the procession hit another vehicle when it swerved to avoid the wrong-way driver.

Two drivers in the funeral procession were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, police said. One of them was in critical condition.

The wrong-way driver was taken to Silver Cross Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

A citation was issued to the wrong-way driver, police said.