Expand / Collapse search

Multiple vehicles overturned in Central Illinois after tornado crosses I-57

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Bus rollover with multiple injuries on I-57 near Rantoul, Illinois

Severe weather rocked the state of Illinois on Friday.

RANTOUL, Ill. - Multiple vehicles were overturned on I-57 in Cental Illinois when a tornado crossed the roadway, according to state police. 

A charter bus scarring 46 passengers, four semi trucks and an RV camper were blown over on the interstate in Rantoul, Ill. Friday night. 

State police say the tornado touched down around 7:48 p.m. The extreme winds also brought power lines down across the roadway. 

Multiple people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

I-57 was closed for a few hours for clean up. It has since reopened. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time. 