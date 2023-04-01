Multiple vehicles overturned in Central Illinois after tornado crosses I-57

Multiple vehicles were overturned on I-57 in Cental Illinois when a tornado crossed the roadway, according to state police.

A charter bus scarring 46 passengers, four semi trucks and an RV camper were blown over on the interstate in Rantoul, Ill. Friday night.

State police say the tornado touched down around 7:48 p.m. The extreme winds also brought power lines down across the roadway.

Multiple people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-57 was closed for a few hours for clean up. It has since reopened.

No additional information is available at this time.