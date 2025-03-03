House fire in north Chicago suburbs leaves 1 dead, coroner says

A female victim was found dead inside a home that went up in flames in north suburban Mundelein on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was found after the fire was put out at the home in the 1200 block of Huntington Drive, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Fire kills one

What we know:

First responders were called to the home around 5:24 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

They found the two-story duplex home with smoke showing.

After firefighters put out the fire, they found the female occupant of the home. She died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The coroner’s office was still working to identify her as of Monday afternoon.

An autopsy was also conducted on Monday. Preliminary results were pending toxicology testing.

Mundelein police and fire personnel, along with the Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal, were investigating the fire.