Mundelein man faces multiple charges after Route 83 arrest

The Brief A 29-year-old Mundelein man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly resisting arrest and possessing a stolen firearm and suspected fentanyl. Benjamin Rodriguez, a convicted felon, reportedly struggled with officers before being taken into custody; two officers were treated for possible fentanyl exposure. He remains in the Lake County Jail, facing multiple felony charges, including armed violence and unlawful possession of a weapon.



An armed Mundelein man was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday after having suspected fentanyl on him and resisting arrest, authorities said.

What we know:

Lake County detectives arrested Benjamin Rodriguez, 29, on Route 83 around 7:25 p.m. He was a passenger in someone's vehicle.

Detectives say they saw controlled substances in plain view on his face and seat, prompting them to ask him to step out of the vehicle. Although he cooperated at first, Rodriguez allegedly resisted once outside, jumping back into the car to try to get away.

Officers removed him from the driver’s compartment and, during a struggle on the ground, he reportedly concealed his hands, leading officers to use a Taser before securing him in handcuffs.

Detectives then found a loaded, stolen firearm in his waistband and multiple small bags of suspected fentanyl in his pockets, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin Rodriguez | LCSO

Two officers were treated at a hospital for possible fentanyl exposure after a powder became airborne during the struggle. They were later released. Rodriguez declined medical treatment.

The Vernon Hills Police Department assisted in the arrest.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where the stolen firearm came from.

What's next:

Rodriguez faces multiple felony charges, including armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.