Mundelein man threatened neighbor with knife, barricaded himself inside home for an hour: police

A Mundelein man was arrested after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a knife on Tuesday.

Around 9:55 a.m., Lake County deputies responded to the 26200 block of North Route 83 in unincorporated Mundelein for a report of a man with a knife threatening his neighbors. The man, later identified as 40-year-old Luis Maganda-Chino, allegedly went to a neighbor's house and began shouting and stabbing the person's door with a knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said Maganda-Chino went back into his home. Mundelein police arrived to assist and provided Spanish translation, as Maganda-Chino mainly speaks Spanish.

After an hour, Maganda-Chino surrendered and was taken into custody. Officers seized several knives at the scene, police said.

Luis Maganda-Chino

Maganda-Chino, who had an active warrant for violating an order of protection, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

"Yet again, our staff utilized patience, time, and de-escalation techniques to bring a violent situation to a safe resolution, without the need to use force. Great job to everyone involved in this incident, from our sheriff’s emergency telecommunicators to our deputies who responded. Thank you to Mundelein Police Department for their response and assistance," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement.

Maganda-Chino is awaiting his first court appearance.