Murder charge dropped for couple charged in connection to Homan Square shooting

A murder charge was dropped at a hearing Tuesday against a Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend’s brother during a fight over money to get back home after attending a party in Homan Square over the weekend.

Levoid Oglesby-Williams, charged with the murder of Timothy Nickelson appeared at a bond hearing Tuesday where Cook County prosecutors announced that the murder charge was being dropped "at this point."

Felony weapons charges approved by the state’s attorney’s office’s Felony Review unit against Oglesby-Williams and Yerica Nickelson, who also appeared at the hearing, were "based on the evidence and the law," the state’s attorney’s office said.

Oglesby Williams and Yerica Nickelson were taken into custody about 5:10 a.m. Sunday. About 20 minutes earlier, Timothy Nickelson, 32, tried to leave a party in the 1100 block of South Homan Avenue that the three had attended after driving in from Wisconsin, prosecutors said.

Surveillance cameras allegedly captured Yericka Nickelson shooting a tire on her brother’s car when he tried to leave. Timothy Nickelson is seen getting out of the car and throwing his sister against the vehicle before punching her multiple times, and that’s when Oglesby-Williams allegedly opened fire, prosecutors said.

Timothy Nickelson was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The three had arrived at the party in separate vehicles. Yerica Nickelson demanded money from Timothy Nickelson when he announced he was going home, prosecutors said. He gave her $20 but his sister wanted more, leading her to shoot his tire.

The gun investigators believe was used to fatally shoot Timothy Nickelson and the gun used to shoot his tire were both found in Yerica Nickelson’s vehicle when she and Oglesby-Williams were later pulled over by police, prosecutors said.

The weapons are registered to Yerica Nickelson, who has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin, but not in Illinois, prosecutors said.

Yerica Nickelson and Oglesby-Williams were ordered held on $10,000 bail and are due back in court Jan. 13.