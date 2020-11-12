Murder charge filed in 2017 Brighton Park shooting

article

A murder charge has been filed in a 2017 shooting in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Uriel Gurrola, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 6100 block of South Mozart Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 7, 2017, shooting of 28-year-old Armondo Reyes, authorities said.

Reyes was standing his vehicle in an alley in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue when someone walked up, opened fired and drove off in a light-colored SUV, authorities said at the time.

Reyes, who lived in the neighborhood, was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Gurrola is expected to appear in court later Thursday.