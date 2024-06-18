Expand / Collapse search

Suburban man charged with murder in Kankakee County shooting

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 18, 2024 8:53am CDT
Kankakee
(Kankakee County Sheriff)

KANKAKEE, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal shooting in Kankakee County the day before. 

Willie Felton Sr., of Pembroke Township, was accused of killing a 39-year-old man around 10:23 p.m. Sunday. 

Kankakee Sheriff's deputies responded to the 15400 East 4500S Road for a report of a shooting and found Derrick Dansby-Draine, of Pembroke Township, unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Felton Sr., 54, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 12000 block of East Russell Street. 

He was charged with one count of murder/intent to kill/injure, two counts of felon possession/use of a weapon/firearm, and three counts of controlled substance trafficking. 

Felton was booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center. No further information was available at this time. 