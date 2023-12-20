Murder charge filed against Chicago man in shooting of 15-year-old

A Chicago man has been charged with murder after allegedly gunning down a 15-year-old boy last September in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Zion Rogers, 18, was part of a group who shot 15-year-old Tyler West-Moreland on Sept. 3 in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

West-Moreland was transported to Stroger Hospital where he died hours later.

Rogers was arrested Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Sedgwick Street. He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further information was provided.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.