Musical satirist Randy Rainbow to perform at the Chicago Theatre in January

Get ready, Chicago!

Musical satirist Randy Rainbow is bringing his highly anticipated "Randy Rainbow for President Tour" to the iconic Chicago Theatre next January. This performance is part of his nationwide tour, showcasing his Emmy and Grammy-nominated talent.

Accompanied by a talented ensemble of Broadway musicians, Randy Rainbow promises an evening filled with laughter and wit as he delves into current politics through his unique comedic lens.

Excitement is already building for this event, with pre-sale tickets currently available. General ticket sales begin this Friday.