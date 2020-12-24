Musicians from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra perform festive music for the holidays

Musicians from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra brass section came together to record festive and traditional music in Orchestra Hall in Chicago for the holiday season.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra says this is part of a new, on-demand streaming concert.

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg

The "Home for the Holidays" digital concert is now available here. This concert is part of a series, which launched in October 2020.

Musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra recently came back together to play music in smaller ensembles in response to conditions of the pandemic.