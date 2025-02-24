Jury selection in trial of Illinois man accused of killing Muslim boy to begin today

The Brief The trial of the man accused of killing 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian boy, in Plainfield Township in 2023. Joseph Czuba, 73, is also accused of attacking the boy's mother. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, and committing a hate crime. The attacks gained national attention as instances of Islamophobia spiked after the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.



Jury selection in the trial of a man accused of killing a 6-year-old Muslim boy in southwest suburban Will County is set to start today.

Joseph Czuba, 73, was charged with murder, attempted murder and committing a hate crime in connection with the death of Wadea Al-Fayoume in October 2023.

Details on the shooting

The backstory:

Al-Fayoume was killed, and his mother was wounded when Czuba, their landlord, allegedly attacked them on Oct. 14, 2023, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Czuba stabbed Wadea more than two dozen times and critically injured his mother, Hanan Shaheen, who survived. Shaheen was renting a space in the home from Czuba.

The case gained national attention as the attack occurred just days after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Czuba expressed to his wife that he wanted the boy and his mother to move out of his residence because he believed he and his wife were in danger, and that Hanan was going to call her Palestinian family and friends to harm the couple, according to court documents.

Inside the home, prosecutors said the landlord stabbed the boy 26 times. Police discovered Al-Fayoume in his bedroom with a knife still lodged inside his stomach.

His mother was stabbed more than a dozen times.

Shaheen and her son lived in the house for two years leading up to the attack in October 2023.

What led to the shooting?

Dig deeper:

Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Following the attack, Czuba allegedly became consumed by the attack and routinely listened to talk radio and other media discussing it, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Shaheen.

Around Oct. 11, 2023, Czuba allegedly told his wife, Mary, that he wanted Shaheen and Al-Fayoume to move out of the rental space.

The lawsuit alleged that Czuba said Shaheen's "Palestinian friends" were going to harm them. He also allegedly stated that he was worried about the "National Day of Jihad."

PLAINFIELD, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Sereena Baig leaves items at a memorial in front of the home where 6-year-old Palestinian-American Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death Saturday by his landlord on October 17, 2023 in Plainfield, Illinois.

A few days before Oct. 14, Czuba allegedly told Shaheen that "he hates Muslims," and referenced "you people," continuously.

After the conversation with Czuba, Shaheen allegedly informed his wife of the interaction. At that time, Mary Czuba allegedly told Shaheen that she should not move out, but that Joseph should move out. The lawsuit alleged that Mary Czuba told Shaheen that she and Al-Fayoume were safe.

Around Oct. 13, Joseph Czuba allegedly approached Shaheen again and "chastised her over her Palestinian descent and Muslim faith," according to the lawsuit.

Then on Oct. 14, Shaheen was giving Al-Fayoume a bath in their rental space when Czuba knocked on the door. When Shaheen opened the door, Czuba allegedly attacked her and a struggle ensued.

PLAINFIELD, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Oday Al-Fayoume, the father of 6-year-old Palestinian-American Wadea Al-Fayoume, looks at his son's picture during a vigil on October 17, 2023 in Plainfield, Illinois.

During the struggle, the lawsuit alleged that Czuba stabbed Shaheen multiple times with a knife, which Al-Fayoume allegedly witnessed.

After stabbing Shaheen, Czuba allegedly left the rental space and Shaheen managed to shut the door and call 911.

Before the police arrived, Czuba allegedly returned to the rental space and barged through the door and attacked the boy.

The attack gained national attention as reports of Islamophobia and other instances of hate spiked following the start of the war in the Middle East. Even President Joe Biden released a statement after the attack, calling it a "horrific act of hate."

Earlier this month, a playground in Plainfield was named in Al-Fayoume's honor at Van Horn Woods.

What's next:

After jury selection is completed, trial proceedings are then expected to begin with opening arguments.