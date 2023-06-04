'My baby just laying there': Chicago mom talks about mass shooting that claimed daughter's life

Terry’A Adams, age 25, was described by family as goal oriented, confident and fashionable. Her promising life was cut short in a mass shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Sunday.

Adams was among a large group gathering to celebrate her ex-boyfriend killed in a car crash four year ago. Chicago police say an argument occurred then someone within the group began shooting.

Adams was one of seven people shot as the crowd ran during rapid gun fire. Her family says she was struck twice in the head. The aspiring nurse later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

"She’s not coming back. Put the guns down," her mom said.

It all happened at 1am along Cicero and Iowa in the Austin neighborhood. By daylight bullet holes could be seen into a Ford Explorer with the rear window glass shattered.

Larell Steele says many neighbors dialed 911 hours before the shooting, as the crowd grew more than 100 people.

"This could have been avoided if police would have came. My neighbor said she called five times," Steele said.

Adams is among 9 people killed over the weekend, more than 35 others shot city wide. With a bright future ahead, she was a team lead medical assistant featured on her companies latest marketing campaign.

Police said there are no suspects in custody.