My Block My Hood My City hosts first annual Hoodie Ball

It's a party with a purpose, and you can rock a hoodie.

The non-profit My Block My Hood My City is having its first annual Hoodie Ball Friday night to raise money for Chicago kids.

The founder, Jahmal Cole, says people wear hoodies as a means of expression. You can wear it with jeans, or you can dress it up.

There are prizes for the best hoodie and an award for the most profound activist in the community.

The Hoodie Ball is hosted by WGCI's Leon Rogers.

The event is Friday night at the South Shore Cultural Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are still available online at myblock.org.