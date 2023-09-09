Mychal Moultry: Family demands answers 2 years after little boy was murdered in Chicago

article

On Labor Day Weekend in 2021, Mychal Moultry, 4, was supposed to be having a great time in Chicago with relatives.

Instead, he was shot in the head while sitting in a home in Woodlawn, having his hair braided. He died from his injuries.

On Saturday, relatives and friends distributed flyers along South Ellis Avenue, where he was killed. They want the person who opened fire to be arrested and justice to be served.

"We're having this walk to let the community my son's case is still unsolved," said Mychal's mom, Angela Gregg. "It's been a really long two years. It's been really devastating for me to know that people can come out here, kill our babies and walk free. It's a pretty wicked world."

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $15,000 cash reward (good for 60 days) for information that leads to the indictment or conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.