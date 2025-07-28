'The Naked Gun' returns as Liam Neeson revives iconic spoof comedy

The Brief Liam Neeson plays the son of Detective Frank Drebin in the long-awaited Naked Gun reboot. It's the first film in the franchise in over 30 years, opening in theaters on Aug. 1. Neeson and Pamela Anderson say playing it straight was the secret to landing the laughs.



More than 30 years after the last film opened in theaters, the iconic spoof series "The Naked Gun" is being rebooted for a new generation.

Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson takes over for the late great Leslie Nielsen, playing the son of Detective Frank Drebin.

What they're saying:

The original spoof comedy series, which originally premiered in theaters back in 1988, did require Neeson and his co-star Pamela Anderson to get over their laughter on set before the director called ‘action.’

"When we rehearsed the scenes, we would get rid of our giggles," Neeson said. "We’d have a couple of giggles, a couple of laughs and then focus on the scene."

Neeson’s co-star, Pamela Anderson added "I think it’s important to play it straight – that’s what makes it funny."

What's next:

"The Naked Gun" opens in theaters on Friday, Aug. 1.