Expand / Collapse search

'The Naked Gun' returns as Liam Neeson revives iconic spoof comedy

By
Published  July 28, 2025 1:00pm CDT
Jake's Takes
FOX 32 Chicago
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson talk The Naked Gun

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson talk The Naked Gun

It’s been over 30 years since we’ve last gotten a new Naked Gun comedy. But the classic spoof series is back this weekend with a new reboot — and FOX 32 got the Chicago exclusive interview with stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson to talk all about it.

The Brief

    • Liam Neeson plays the son of Detective Frank Drebin in the long-awaited Naked Gun reboot.
    • It's the first film in the franchise in over 30 years, opening in theaters on Aug. 1.
    • Neeson and Pamela Anderson say playing it straight was the secret to landing the laughs.

CHICAGO - More than 30 years after the last film opened in theaters, the iconic spoof series "The Naked Gun" is being rebooted for a new generation.

Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson takes over for the late great Leslie Nielsen, playing the son of Detective Frank Drebin. 

What they're saying:

The original spoof comedy series, which originally premiered in theaters back in 1988, did require Neeson and his co-star Pamela Anderson to get over their laughter on set before the director called ‘action.’

"When we rehearsed the scenes, we would get rid of our giggles," Neeson said. "We’d have a couple of giggles, a couple of laughs and then focus on the scene."

Neeson’s co-star, Pamela Anderson added "I think it’s important to play it straight – that’s what makes it funny."

What's next:

"The Naked Gun" opens in theaters on Friday, Aug. 1. 

The Source: Fox 32 entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton interviewed Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson for "The Naked Gun" reboot story.

Jake's TakesEntertainment