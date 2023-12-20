Naloxone to hit Chicagoland gas stations in areas with significant reports of overdoses

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is spearheading a new initiative to ensure widespread access to naloxone.

Naloxone will be supplied to gas stations throughout the Chicagoland area, targeting locations with significant reports of overdoses.

The sheriff's office emphasizes that this initiative has the potential to save lives.

"Sheriff Dart has been a leader in law enforcement as it relates to community safety, mental health and addiction, and what we're doing today, makes sense," said Dr. Jane Gubser, Executive Director of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Naloxone will be available for free.