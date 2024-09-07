Names of both officers injured in Macomb shootout released

The Brief Two Macomb police officers, Detective Nick Severs and Sgt. JP McLaughlin, were shot while serving a warrant on Wednesday but are expected to recover. The suspect, 38-year-old Shaiking Mathis, faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm and is detained until trial. Detective Severs is a decorated officer and 2019 Officer of the Year; Sgt. McLaughlin, with 17 years on the force, was recently promoted.



The names of the two Macomb police officers who were shot and injured while serving a warrant at a home near Western Illinois University have been released.

The shooting occurred at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Normal Street.

Detectives were attempting to execute a search warrant, but no one answered the door. Despite multiple attempts to make contact, officers had no success.

At 7:05 p.m., a team of officers breached the back door of the home and were immediately met with gunfire, according to Macomb Police Department.

Detective Nick Severs was shot in the hip and Sgt. JP McLaughlin was shot in the upper left leg. Other officers returned fire, retreated from the home, and began administering medical treatment to Severs and McLaughlin, police said.

Both officers were taken to area hospitals and then to a trauma center in Peoria. As of Thursday, they had been released and are expected to make a full recovery.

The alleged shooter, believed to be 38-year-old Shaiking Mathis, was taken into custody on four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to police.

Pictured is Shaiking Mathis, 38. (Macomb PD )

Mathis had a detention hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday and was ordered detained until trial.

Detective Severs is an eight-year veteran with Macomb police. He is "a decorated officer, former K-9 handler to Mac and was Macomb's 2019 Officer of the Year," the department said.

Sgt. McLaughlin has served with the department for 17 years and was recently promoted to sergeant in patrol. He was previously a school resource officer for Macomb High School.

