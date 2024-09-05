Suspect who shot, injured two Macomb officers taken into custody, police say

The Brief The suspect who allegedly shot and injured two Macomb police officers near Western Illinois University is in custody. Both of the officers were released from the hospital and will continue their recovery at home. Classes at the university on Thursday were canceled.



The suspect who allegedly shot two Macomb police officers has been taken into custody after being barricaded inside a house since Wednesday night.

The Macomb police chief said both officers were discharged from the hospital on Thursday and will continue their recovery at home.

The officers were serving a search warrant Wednesday evening at a house in the 300 block of North Normal Street, about a block away from Western Illinois University, when someone inside allegedly shot them.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday.

RELATED: Two Macomb officers shot while serving warrant near Western Illinois University: police

Both of the officers were injured and taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Classes at the university were canceled on Thursday.

The suspect's identity and potential charges haven't yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.