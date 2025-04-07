Chicago weather: Gusty winds and snow showers sweep through the city

The Brief Snow showers and strong wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected throughout the day in Chicago, with temperatures staying in the 30s. Conditions will be cold tonight with lows in the mid-20s, but sunshine returns Monday with highs in the low 40s. Another round of rain and snow is possible midweek before warmer, sunnier weather arrives for the weekend.



We have mostly cloudy and completely cloudy skies in Chicagoland with periodic snow expected through the day.

Temperatures will be in the 30s for most for the afternoon and it is gusty. Wind will be up to 30-40 mph at times. Visibility may drop under the bands of snow moving through.

High pressure is building tonight, and the temperatures will be cold.

Future forecast

What's next:

Lows are expected to be in the mid 20s into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Rain/snow is back Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. The chance for rain continues Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday, again will be below normal with highs in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday, we turn the corner with the weather. Highs will be in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. This weekend will be warmer and nice. We have sunshine and highs in the upper 50s Saturday, mid-60s Sunday.